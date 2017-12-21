Activist Artists Call for Noise Against One Year of Trump

In response to the one year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, many activist artists are planning nationwide readings, panel discussions, workshops, and a special Spotify “creativity boost” playlist curated by artist Laurie Anderson, reports artnet News. #ArtActionDay on January 20, 2018 is being organized by The Federation, a group started by Anderson and producers Laura Michalchyshyn and Tanya Selvaratnam to protest Trump’s travel ban. The Federation’s website states an impressive list of #ArtActionDay artist and organization participants:

Alsarah, Laurie Anderson, Justin Vivian Bond, Brooklyn Public Library, Danspace Project, Equality Now, Film Forum, Film Society of Lincoln Center, globalFEST, HERE, Mara Hoffman, Joan Jonas, The Kitchen, Glenn Ligon, Emel Mathlouthi, Shirin Neshat, New York Live Arts, Jose Parla, PEN America, Performance Space 122, The Poetry Project, The Public Theater, React to Film, Red Sand Project, Resistance Revival Chorus, SPOTIFY, St. Ann’s Warehouse, StoryCorps, Tamizdat, Hank Willis Thomas, Mickalene Thomas, Tilt West, TUMBLR, Anne Waldman, Women’s March Alliance, The YES Lab, Anicka Yi, and dozens more.

Artists who wish to start a #ArtActionDay in their local communities can check out The Federation’s DIY tips. The Federation’s Selvaratnam said in a statement: “We decided on that day because this past January 20, arts institutions were encouraged to close their doors in protest of the inauguration. A terrible idea! Never tell artists to be silent. On January 20, we want artists to be more loud and visible than ever.”