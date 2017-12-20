Art on Electrical Boxes? How About Shipping Containers?

Box Office Warehouse Suites, which the NB Herard calls “Fort Worth’s most innovative and controversial business park to date” (Is there a contest for this?), will be hosting a graffiti and street art festival called “Art on a Can” on St. Patrick’s Day.

The company put out a call for entries to mural and street artists and received applications from artists as young as thirteen and artists from other countries. Five were selected to participate in “Art on a Can,” displaying their murals on the side of shipping container business buildings, and one of these artists will receive a $1,500 cash prize.

For visitors, there are live bands, free food, prizes throughout the day, and a dog costume contest (all proceeds from the day go to the SPCA). For participating artists: those shipping containers are bigger that you think.

So, for those irritated by the electrical box artwork fad spreading throughout various cities, maybe murals contained within a single business park could as festive as they intend to be.