How to Become a Successful Artist 101

Houston’s Fresh Arts is bringing back its Artist INC training seminar for artists, an eight-week program that addresses the specific business needs and challenges artists of all disciplines face every day. It seems to cover all the bases, as is suggested by the titles of the once a week classes.

Session 1: “Strategic planning for artists”

Session 2: “Marketing your Art Without Selling Your Soul”

Session 3: “Budgets, Record keeping + Taxes”

Session 4: “Writing About Your Work”

Session 5: “Legal Topics”

Session 6: “Grant Writing”

Session 7: “Websites + Technology”

Session 8: “Artist INC Presentation Night” (open to the public, with cocktails and graduate presentations)

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and live within an 80-mile radius of Houston, TX. Students are ineligible to apply. While there is no application fee, there is a $150 fee for class participants. The application deadline is Sunday, January 07, 2018 at 5:00 pm. and will be notified by January 20. For more information, go here.

No beret required.