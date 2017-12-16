TX Craft Artists: the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft Wants You!

The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) has announced an open call for its annual CraftTexas exhibition. Now in its tenth year, the exhibition will feature works made by contemporary craft artists from across the state. This year’s show is juried by Jennifer Scanlan, the Curatorial and Exhibitions Director at Oklahoma Contemporary in Oklahoma City. The deadline to apply is April 30, 2018, and the exhibition will run from September 28, 2018 to January 13, 2019. Three artists included in the show will receive a $1000 Award of Merit prize. For more information about the application process, see below.

Eligibility requirements:

— The artist must be living in Texas

— The artist must be working in clay, fiber, glass, metal, wood, and found/recycled materials

— The works submitted to the exhibition must be available for the duration of the show

— Crated work must fit through a 4′ x 8′ door, and actual work may not exceed 200 pounds in weight

— The work cannot have been exhibited at HCCC in the past

To submit an application, go here.