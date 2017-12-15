FotoFest Announces 2018 Biennial Artists

Early this year, FotoFest announced its lead curator (Sunil Gupta) and theme (India) for its 2018 Biennial and Gupta gave a talk at Houston’s Asia Society Texas last month. Now, it has revealed the official FotoFest artists list, reports artnet News. The article reads in part:

“The artists, all of Indian origin, are imagining and responding to what India means today in its myriad complexities, given its ancient culture and more recent emancipation from British colonialism,” lead curator Sunil Gupta said in a statement. The participants address a number of important issues facing contemporary India, he noted, including caste and class, gender, sexuality, religion, nationalism, and technological development.

Gupta and FotoFest Director Steven Evans traveled throughout India for studio visits and have included a wide variety of photographic and new media artists. One of the very few North American artists is Houston’s own Prince Varughese Thomas. Congratulations!

Below is the complete list:

Indu Antony (Bangalore, India)

Pablo Bartholomew (Delhi, India)

Atul Bhalla (Delhi, India)

Mohini Chandra (Fiji/UK/Australia)

Sheba Chhachhi (Ethiopia/Delhi, India)

Serena Chopra (Delhi, India)

Tenzing Dakpa (Delhi, India)

Sarindar Dhaliwal (Canada/Mumbai, India)

Anita Dube (Delhi, India)

Gauri Gill (Delhi, India)

Chandan Gomes (Delhi, India)

Shilpa Gupta (Mumbai, India)

Shivani Gupta (Goa, India)

Vinit Gupta (Delhi, India)

Apoorva Guptay (Mumbai, India)

Abhishek Hazra (Bangalore, India)

Sohrab Hura (Delhi, India)

Manoj Kumar Jain (Delhi, India)

Samar Singh Jodha (Dubai, UAE)

Ranbir Kaleka (Delhi, India)

Rashmi Kaleka (Delhi, India)

Jitish Kallat (Mumbai, India)

Max Kandhola (Birmingham, UK)

Roshini Kempadoo (UK/Guyana)

Asif Khan (Delhi, India)

Anita Khemka and Imran B. Kokiloo (Delhi, India)

Sandip Kuriakose (Delhi, India)

Dhruv Malhotra (Delhi, India)

Arun Vijai Mathavan (Ahmedabad, India)

Annu Palakunnathu Matthew (UK/USA)

Uzma Mohsin (Delhi, India)

Nandini Valli Muthiah (Chennai, India)

Pushpamala N. (Bangalore, India)

Dileep Prakash (Delhi, India)

Ram Rahman (Delhi, India)

Raqs Media Collective (Delhi, India)

Anoop Ray (Delhi, India)

Vicky Roy (Delhi, India)

Vidisha Saini (Delhi, India)

Hemant Sareen (Delhi, India)

Gigi Scaria (Delhi, India)

Mithu Sen (Delhi, India)

Rishi Singhal (Gandhinagar, India)

Leila Sujir (Montréal, Canada)

Ishan Tankha (Delhi, India)

Prince Varughese Thomas (Houston, USA)

Anusha Yadav (Mumbai, India)

The FotoFest Biennial, titled “INDIA: Contemporary Photographic and New Media Art,” runs from March 10–April 22, 2018.