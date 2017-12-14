Texas Projects Receive 15 Big NEH Grants

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH)—like the NEA, IMLS, and other agencies—is waiting for Congress to pass a federal budget for fiscal year 2018 to know the fate of its funding, reports Hyperallergic. But for now, they are still up and running and have announced its final round of grants for 2017, distributing $12.8 million nationally to 253 projects. Fifteen Texas projects received awards totaling almost $700,000.

“The humanities offer us a path toward understanding ourselves, our neighbors, our nation,” Acting NEH Chairman Jon Parrish Peede said in a statement. “These new NEH grants exemplify the agency’s commitment to serving American communities through investing in education initiatives, safeguarding cultural treasures, and illuminating the history and values that define our shared heritage.”

Below are the Texas projects and grants. For the list of other states, visit the NEH website.







