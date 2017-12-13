Dali’s New Catalogue and the Wines to Drink While Reading It

The Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation has completed the digital catalogue raisonné of Surrealist Salvador Dalí, reports The Art Newspaper. The 17-year project makes more than 1,000 works between 1910 and 1983—excluding watercolors and drawings—freely available on the English, Spanish, Catalan and French versions of the Foundation’s website. The Foundation is now working on the artist’s graphic works and sculptures, which is complicated by widespread forgeries.

Now, what to drink while flipping through the digital pages? Taschen has recently reissued Dalí’s 1977 “wine bible,” The Wines of Gala. Unlike his earlier companion cookbook, Les Dîners de Gala, Dalí didn’t write the text, but created 140-plus illustrations for the publication.

But the authors did a pretty good job categorizing wines by emotions and experiences. The “Wines of Generosity” section includes: “You are delicious companions for television-watching and your sweetness can help us get over our disappointment when we miss a grand slam. You are the wines of cruises, of days of depression, of lovers’ rendezvous.”

Taschen’s description: “The book explores the many myths of the grape, in texts and sensuous and subversive works by the artist, always true to his maxim: ‘A real connoisseur does not drink wine but tastes of its secrets.’”