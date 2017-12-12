Moody Foundation Steps Up Again with $1M for SMU Arts

A $1 million gift from the Moody Foundation will support renovation of facilities at Dallas’ Southern Methodist University (SMU) Meadows School of the Arts, along with key education projects, reports SMU News.

The Moody Foundation commitment will support the first phase of a plan to renovate Owen Arts Center, transforming four floors in the north wing of the building for the Divisions of Art, Art History and Creative Computation. The project also will restore the original Meadows Museum and create a new art studio. The Meadows Museum moved from Owen Arts Center to its current location in 2001. To date, SMU has raised $17.1 million of the total $34 million project cost.

“We are pleased to be able to continue the Moody Foundation’s interest in the arts and our longstanding commitment to education research in Texas,” said Frances Moody-Dahlberg, Chairman and Executive Director.

Keep it up!