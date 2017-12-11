Advertise   Donate
Serious About Craftsmanship?

11 Dec 2017
Folks who have spent months handcrafting holiday gifts need to take an evening off and head out to West Texas for a talk by Eric Gorges at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts this Thursday, December 14, at 5:30pm.

Gorges is host and creator/producer of “A Craftsman’s Legacy,” seen nationally on PBS stations and the PBS Create channel. This guy is very serious about craft. Gorges travels all over to find master craftspeople from potters to welders to weavers. He is also the owner of a custom motorcycle shop, Voodoo Choppers, in Detroit.

