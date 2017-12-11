CASP, Artist Residency in Lubbock, Now Open for Applications

For the first time in a bit, Charles Adams Studio Project (or CASP) in Lubbock has opened up applications for its one- and two-year artist residencies, for both recent grads and professionals. The residency is also open to other creative fields, like writing and curatorial practices. There are two spots open for residencies that could start as early as this summer.

CASP is a hub of the Hub City art scene (there is one); these are generous live-work spaces in the center of Lubbock’s cultural arts district, which hosts LHUCA and Charles Adams’ gallery, the 5 & J Gallery, Texas Tech’s satellite gallery, metal and printmaking and clay shops and facilities, and quite a bit more. This is also the center of Lubbock’s (very) popular First Friday Art Trail. Residents do pay some rent on the space, but have access to a lot.

Via CASP:

“The mission of Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP) is to serve as a cornerstone in the Lubbock Arts District through developing and sustaining a working artists’ community that actively engages the public with the arts. CASP pursues this mission in large part through the acquisition and renovation of real property within the Lubbock Cultural Arts District, creating facilities designed to provide artists with studio space, specialized equipment, and exhibition opportunities. CASP promotes an environment of creative exchange and community engagement through public workshops, demonstrations, lectures, tours, weekly studio classes, and First Friday Art Trail events, as well as through the CASP Artist-in-Residence Program, the Helen DeVitt Jones Print Studio Fellowship, and the CASP Arts Administration Fellowship.”

Deadline for applications is Feb. 2. For all the info you need on the spaces, eligibility, and how to apply, please go here.