Splendora Gardens: New Art Director, New Season

Some people thought that the newly revived Splendora Gardens went dormant with the abrupt departure in June of Jeff Wheeler, the Lubbock artist who was brought in to run programming in collaboration with James Surls and Charmaine Locke’s daughter Ruby Surls, for an overseas artist residency. But they have just announced its “inaugural show of the 2017/2018 exhibition season,” The Local Show.

Its new Art Director Alton DuLaney has curated a show of works by sculptor Surls and Locke, along with local artists Lou Turoin, Carol Gilson, Ashlee Casey, Carlos Canul, Wanda Marsh, Sibyl Allenson, Oliver DuLaney, Chester Holloway, and Splendora Rocks. The show opens Sunday, December 10 at 1pm, with an artists’ reception and potluck lunch. Splendora Gardens is just 35 miles north of Houston. It may be time to chill out and catch some art amid the piney woods.