Call for Entries for Artspace111 Juried Show; Cash Prize

06 Dec 2017
Artspace111 in Fort Worth has announced it’s now accepting submissions for its fifth annual open-call Regional Juried Exhibition. The space is accepting submissions for new two- and three-dimensional works and the deadline is May 18. The show opens June 22, 2018, and runs through July 28.

The open call is for artists who live and work in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana, and Arkansas. This year’s juror is Glasstire’s editor-in-chief Christina Rees.

Via Artspace111: “$2000 will be awarded to the best works in show, and the first prize will include the opportunity to exhibit at Artspace111 in a separate solo or group exhibition in 2017-2018.”

For eligibility requirements and to submit work, go here. For info on Artspace111, please go here.

 

 

 

