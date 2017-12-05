Austin Artists Turn Downtown into a Narrative Adventure

What started as a goofball street art project by Austin artists Chris Gannon, Chadwick Wood, and Brockett Davidson has been picked up by the City’s Art in Public Places program and will debut this Saturday, December 9.

About six years ago, Gannon and his friends started hiding pages in back alleys that would lead folks who found the pages to “choose your adventure” and move on to the next site. “It was very mysterious and subversive and you just stumble upon it,” Gannon told Spectrum News.

Now Wander is a mobile web application (or a printed edition to be checked out from the library). It all starts in front of the new Central Library at the sculptural starting point known as the Beacon. Users can choose from four possible story adventures — each written and illustrated by various local writers and illustrators. Explorers can engage multiple times, seeing different points of interest and creating a new experience each time. The locations include historic sites, public art installations, and the eclectic nooks and crannies within downtown Austin.

