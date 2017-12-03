Advertise   Donate
ClayHouston’s Studio Crawl Today, Dec. 3

03 Dec 2017
Studio Crawl

Today, December 3, from 12-5PM, ClayHouston is hosting its first ever studio crawl featuring works by sixteen of the organization’s members in six Heights-area studios. Founded in 2004, ClayHouston offers Houston-based ceramics artists a chance to discuss their work and trade tips and tricks. In addition to holding monthly meetings, the organization has exhibitions by member artists (a 2015 exhibition was hosted by the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft and the group currently has an exhibition on view at Stephen F. Austin State University), sponsors workshops by visiting artists, and posts resources for ceramicists.

The six locations for today’s studio crawl include:

Studio #1: Charisma Design Studios
226 Cavalcade Street, Houston TX 77009
Studio Artist: Laura Sprague
Guest Artists: Denise Greenwood, Lana Loveland, Hans Molzberger, & Ali Saunders

Studio #2: Eileen McClellan
1243 Arlington Street, Houston TX 77008
Studio Artist: Eileen McClellan

Studio #3: Ceramics Store (parking lot)
1002 W 11 th Street, Houston TX 77008
Studio Artist: Michelle Heinesen

Studio #4: Winter Street (Studio 13B – second floor)
2101 Winter Street, Houston TX 77007
Studio Artist: Betsy Evans
Guest Artist: Vivian Pastor

Studio #5: Aldrich, LeBlanc, Lerner, Williams
619 East 11 ½ Street, Houston 77008
Studio Artists: Mary Aldrich, Rene LeBlanc, Lilly Lerner, & Joanne Williams

Studio #6: The Foundry
1710 Leona Street, Houston TX 77026
Studio Artist: Helena Gijsbers van Wijk
Guest Artists: Jeff Forster & Reema Forster

