ClayHouston’s Studio Crawl Today, Dec. 3

Today, December 3, from 12-5PM, ClayHouston is hosting its first ever studio crawl featuring works by sixteen of the organization’s members in six Heights-area studios. Founded in 2004, ClayHouston offers Houston-based ceramics artists a chance to discuss their work and trade tips and tricks. In addition to holding monthly meetings, the organization has exhibitions by member artists (a 2015 exhibition was hosted by the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft and the group currently has an exhibition on view at Stephen F. Austin State University), sponsors workshops by visiting artists, and posts resources for ceramicists.

The six locations for today’s studio crawl include:

Studio #1: Charisma Design Studios

226 Cavalcade Street, Houston TX 77009

Studio Artist: Laura Sprague

Guest Artists: Denise Greenwood, Lana Loveland, Hans Molzberger, & Ali Saunders

Studio #2: Eileen McClellan

1243 Arlington Street, Houston TX 77008

Studio Artist: Eileen McClellan

Studio #3: Ceramics Store (parking lot)

1002 W 11 th Street, Houston TX 77008

Studio Artist: Michelle Heinesen

Studio #4: Winter Street (Studio 13B – second floor)

2101 Winter Street, Houston TX 77007

Studio Artist: Betsy Evans

Guest Artist: Vivian Pastor

Studio #5: Aldrich, LeBlanc, Lerner, Williams

619 East 11 ½ Street, Houston 77008

Studio Artists: Mary Aldrich, Rene LeBlanc, Lilly Lerner, & Joanne Williams

Studio #6: The Foundry

1710 Leona Street, Houston TX 77026

Studio Artist: Helena Gijsbers van Wijk

Guest Artists: Jeff Forster & Reema Forster

