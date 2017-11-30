Harvey Arts Recovery: Repair, Prepare, Share

This Saturday, December 2, the Harvey Arts Recovery Fund (HARF) will host a “Knowledge Share” for individual artists (writers, dancers, filmmakers, musicians, actors, visual artists, etc.) and staff of arts, culture, preservation and historical organizations impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The event will feature two panel discussions—one featuring arts leaders who will discuss their experience and knowledge on the subject of disaster recovery, and another featuring artists who will share personal stories of experiencing and recovering from natural disasters—as well as networking and resource tables.

Speakers include Amy Schwartzman, who has worked at the intersection of arts and disaster management at the New York Arts Recovery Fund, the National Coalition for Arts’ Preparedness and Emergency Response, and the National and Cultural Resource Recovery Section of FEMA’s New York Sandy Recovery Office; Sanford Hirsch, the Executive Director of the New York-based Adolph and Esther Gottlieb Foundation; Amelia Brown, a writer, speaker, artist, consultant and the founder of Emergency Arts; Diane Falkenhagen, a Galveston-based artist whose studio flooded during Hurricane Ike; and Lacy Johnson, a Houston-based artist, curator, professor, activist and author; along with representatives from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF+), Gottlieb Foundation, MusicCares and HARF, who will be available to answer questions and provide assistance to those seeking help with recovery from Harvey.

All those who still need aid or want to be better prepared for the next disaster should attend. The event, which runs from 9:30am – 1:30pm at Winter Street Studios, is free with an RSVP at the bottom of the main HARF page.

