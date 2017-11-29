San Antonio Will Launch a Massive Art-Centric Tricentennial in January

Today Blue Star Contemporary in San Antonio announced an unprecedented upcoming city-wide exhibition celebrating San Antonio’s Tricentennial titled COMMON CURRENTS, which sees six of the city’s major non-profit art and culture spaces teaming up “to provide an inclusive, wide-reaching telling of San Antonio’s story entirely conceived by its citizens.” It launches in January 2018 and runs through March.

This is a crowd-sourced collaborative. Participating venues are Artpace San Antonio, Blue Star Contemporary, Carver Community Cultural Center, The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, Mexican Cultural Institute San Antonio, and Southwest School of Art.

Via Blue Star’s announcement:

“What is unique about this exhibition of contemporary 2D, 3D, new media, performance, and literary work is that the participants were not chosen, as they typically are for exhibitions, by the institutions. Instead, San Antonio artists were asked to identify the 300 peers who would create new work inspired by a specific year of SA history. The 300 artists were randomly assigned a year of San Antonio history, and each organization will present 50 years consecutively across our six venues. As a result, each organization will present 50 artists, many of whom have never had an opportunity to showcase their work at the venue, providing the greatest cross-pollination of creative community, discipline, and audience.”

This is exciting. Art lovers should expect to see all-new works by both established and emerging artists. The exhibition calendar is as follows:

Artpace San Antonio – Years 1718-1768 – January 18, 2018, 6-8pm

Blue Star Contemporary – Years 1768-1817 – February 1, 2018, 6-8pm

Southwest School of Art – Years 1818-1867 – February 15, 2018, 6-8pm

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center – Years 1868-1917 – March 1, 2018, 6-8pm

Caver Community Cultural Center – Years 1918-1967 – March 15, 2018, 6-8pm

Mexican Cultural Institute San Antonio – Years 1968-2017 – March 29, 2018, 6-8pm

For more on this, please go here.

also by Glasstire