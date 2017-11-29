Austin’s Homeless Artists Raise Money for Homeless Artists

An organization called Art From the Streets, “A free & open art studio serving Austin’s homeless community”, has been going strong for 25 years now. This weekend, it will present its Homeless Art Show & Sale at the Austin Convention Center. Last year, it raised about $85,000; this year it hopes to break $150,000, reports Spectrum News.

The exhibition takes place December 2 and 3 from 11am-5pm. Meet some artists (or meet some online here) and buy some affordable art for a good cause!

Artists keep 95% of the profits. Art From the Streets artist Mark Abelli states, “I am an opportunist…I am acquiring wonderful artistic materials to reach an end. I am on my way!” That certainly sounds like a professional artist.

also by Paula Newton