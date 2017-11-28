Advertise   Donate
Home > Drive By > This and That: Circuits

This and That: Circuits

/
28 Nov 2017
/
/
0 Comments

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: Prescience

As seen in the exhibition Josef Albers in Mexico, on view at the Guggenheim Museum through February 18, 2018:

Josef Albers, Study for Sanctuary, 1941–42. © 2017 The Josef and Anni Albers Foundation/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

 

printed circuit board, c. 1990

 

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

 

 

also by Glasstire
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Glasstire Classifieds

Funding generously provided by:
'