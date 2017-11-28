This and That: Circuits

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.
Today: Prescience
As seen in the exhibition Josef Albers in Mexico, on view at the Guggenheim Museum through February 18, 2018:
*************
No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan
