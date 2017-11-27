The Kids are Alright at the CAMH

For those curious about the upcoming generation of artists and curators, the Teen Council (TC) of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) will present works by their peers this week, which include short films, music videos, poetry, dance, performance art, theatrical performance, a rap battle, drag show, and a DJ set.
One of the very first programs of its kind, the CAMH TC has continued to introduce young artists, designers, and performers to the Houston area community. This Thursday, November 30, “Take One: TC Film & Performance” will begin at 6:30pm.
Check out the future.
