Blanton Museum of Art Hires Two Curators

The University of Texas’ Blanton Museum of Art has hired two new curators, reports the Austin-based publication Sightlines. The institution has brought on Holly Borham as Assistant Curator of Prints and Drawings, and hired Claire Howard as Assistant Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art.

Borham comes to UT from Princeton University, where she is currently pursuing her PhD focusing on the seventeenth century commissioning of chapel paintings by Lutheran, Reformed, and Catholic patrons in Germany. She has a MA in Liberal Studies from Duke University and holds “an Andrew W. Mellon Fellowship in Critical Bibliography from the Rare Book School at the University of Virginia.”

Howard, a current PhD candidate at UT, is returning to work at the Blanton — from 2010-2013 she was a graduate research assistant at the museum and worked with curator Annette DiMeo Carlozzi on the exhibition Through the Eyes of Texas: Masterworks from Alumni Collections. Most recently, she was the 2016–2017 Vivian L. Smith Foundation Fellow at the Menil Collection. Howard curated the Blanton’s recently opened exhibition The Open Road: Photography and the American Road Trip.

