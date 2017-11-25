Texas Commission on the Arts Taking Applications for its Touring Artists Roster

The Texas Commission on the Arts has opened up the application process for its roster of touring companies and artists, and that includes visual artists. It does this every two years, and the deadline is January 31, 2018. This year, the TCA has provided for applicants a 45-minute video ‘webinar’ that can help artists submit a more successful application, which makes sense considering the TCA is now asking for polished videos from its applicants as part of the application process.

Per the TCA: “Touring artists offer single performances as well as optional services that may include workshops, master classes, lecture-demonstrations, arts education components, residencies, or short performances,” and, “In this program, the artist or artist’s management sets the fee and negotiates the booking. Applicants must have a history of touring and maintain a reasonable fee range.”

You can upload all your application materials online. Info on eligibility requirements are here. Artists on the current touring roster still have to apply in order to re-up. Here is a link to frequently asked questions, primarily about the application process and requirements. For further questions, go to webapp@arts.texas.gov or call 512-463-5535.

