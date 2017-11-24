Celebrate the Life and Work of Harry Geffert in Dallas

Cris Worley Fine Arts has announced that this coming Sunday, November 26, the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas will host an event celebrating the life and work of Texas sculptor Harry Geffert. Geffert passed away earlier this month at the age of 83.

The event will happen downstairs in the museum’s hall and will run from 2-4PM with reflections on the artist beginning at 2:30PM. Parking is available at the Dallas Museum of Art, the Crow Collection of Art, and with the Nasher’s valet. The gallery is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to “Harry’s favorite cause, The Salvation Army.”

Geffert lived and worked in Crowley, TX and was represented by Cris Worley in Dallas. To read Glasstire‘s past reviews of Geffert’s works, please go here and here.

