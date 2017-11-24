Advertise   Donate
Austin's Annual Art Bazaar Returns

Austin’s Annual Art Bazaar Returns

24 Nov 2017
The Blue Genie Art Bazaar starts today and kicks off with an opening celebration from 6pm-10pm this evening. The annual Bazaar will present the work of more than 200 artists every day through December 24. All items are handmade by local and regional artists that are selected through a jury process. They include paintings, photography, prints, sculptures, jewelry, clothing, accessories, glassworks, ceramics, and more.

This evening’s party will feature music, snacks, first dibs on the wares, and a bar.

Bazaar Details
Hours: 10am–10pm daily (10am–6pm. on Dec. 24).
Location: 6100 Airport Blvd., free admission and parking.

