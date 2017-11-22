Austin’s Graffiti Park to Relocate

The HOPE Outdoor Gallery, in downtown Austin, will have a new home by the end of 2018, reports KVUE. Originally launched in 2011 with the help of artist Shepard Fairey (best known for his HOPE Obama posters and his Andre the Giant OBEY stickers), over 300 artists have participated in the gallery.

The new location will be on 6 acres of the Carson Creek Ranch in East Austin near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. It will include parking and will offer art classes for kids and adults. Construction will begin in early 2018 and the project is expected to open to the public by the end of 2018. The current location will remain open until June 2018.

also by Paula Newton