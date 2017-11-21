Advertise   Donate
Retooled S.A. Foundation Looking to Give $ to Local Artists

21 Nov 2017
Painter Christie Blizard received a grant in 2015 to share her text works on GMA and the Today Show

The Artist Foundation of San Antonio has returned after a year of restructuring to award individual artist grants $15,000 each cover four categories: visual, performing, and literary arts, plus a new people’s choice award. The first three awards will be selected from outside jurors; the people’s choice award will be selected by citizens of Bexar County, reports the Rivard Report.

The Foundation’s purpose is to “enrich our artistic and economic fabric by providing monetary awards to individual artists, across diverse disciplines, thereby advancing their creative enterprise and the arts in our community.”

Deadline for submissions is December 22, and guidelines are available here.

