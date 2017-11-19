Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Marfa Myths Festival Returns in 2018

Marfa Myths Festival Returns in 2018

/
19 Nov 2017
/
/
0 Comments
Marfa Myths

Marfa Myths

Brooklyn-based record label Mexican Summer and Texas artspace Ballroom Marfa have announced that their annual music and arts festival Marfa Myths is returning for its fifth year in 2018.  The four-day event will run from April 12-15, 2018 and will feature musical performances across the city, a recording residency with Cate Le Bon and Bradford Cox, and a visual artist residency by Jesse Moretti. The artist-in-residence at last year’s festival was Los Angeles-based artist Matthew Craven.

In concurrence with Marfa Myths, Ballroom Marfa will open Hyperobjects, a new exhibition exploring ecological crisis as understood through philosopher Timothy Morton’s writings.

The current lineup for Marfa Myths includes Wire, Tom Zé, Terry Allen, Ryley Walker, Innov Gnawa, Senyawa, Thor & Friends, and others. To see the full list, go here.

To read our reports from last year’s Marfa Myths, go here: Part 1, Part 2.

also by Glasstire
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
, , ,
You may also like
Photo: Emma Rogers
Ballroom Marfa Names Laura Copelin as Executive Director
How Was Chinati Weekend This Year?
Top Five: August 31, 2017
Laura Copelin
Ballroom Marfa Names Laura Copelin as Interim Director
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'