Support Artists for the Holidays

It’s time to bust open the piggy bank and support Houston artists and craftspeople. Just in time for the holidays, hundreds will be offering their wares for gifts for you and others. Two nearby locations are presenting markets this weekend.
The Flea Style Houston Fall Show at Silver Street (2000 Edwards St.) will be open tomorrow, November 18, from 9am-5pm. The Winter Holiday Art Market (WHAM) is set for Saturday, November 18, 10am-7pm and Sunday, November 19, 11am-4pm.
Both are kid-friendly, with beverages, food, and music. Celebrate!
also by Paula Newton
- Lost Leonardo da Vinci Painting Breaks All Art Auction Records. By Far. - November 16th, 2017
- S.A. Artists Receive $25K Joan Mitchell Grants - November 15th, 2017
- Art Put to Work: San Antonio Artist Makes a Solar Mural - November 14th, 2017
- Texas Artist Harry Geffert, 1934-2017 - November 13th, 2017
- Art and Science Meet Up in Galveston - November 13th, 2017