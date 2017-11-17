Support Artists for the Holidays

It’s time to bust open the piggy bank and support Houston artists and craftspeople. Just in time for the holidays, hundreds will be offering their wares for gifts for you and others. Two nearby locations are presenting markets this weekend.

The Flea Style Houston Fall Show at Silver Street (2000 Edwards St.) will be open tomorrow, November 18, from 9am-5pm. The Winter Holiday Art Market (WHAM) is set for Saturday, November 18, 10am-7pm and Sunday, November 19, 11am-4pm.

Both are kid-friendly, with beverages, food, and music. Celebrate!

