S.A. Artists Receive $25K Joan Mitchell Grants

The Joan Mitchell Foundation has announced its 2017 Painters & Sculptors grant recipients, who will each receive $25,000 in unrestricted funds, reports ARTnews. The recipients range in age from 27 to 62 and 80% self-identify as non-white. Of the 25 “under-recognized” artists working in the U.S., two are from San Antonio.

The foundation’s CEO stated, “In a time when artists’ voices are so crucial for the health of our society, but unrestricted grant funding is so scarce, the Foundation’s Painters & Sculptors Grants provide essential resources to a wide spectrum of today’s working artists.”

Send big congrats to artists Ruth Buentello and Ana Fernandez!

also by Paula Newton