Advertise   Donate
Home > News > S.A. Artists Receive $25K Joan Mitchell Grants

S.A. Artists Receive $25K Joan Mitchell Grants

/
15 Nov 2017
/
/
0 Comments

 

Ruth Buentello, Under the Mexican culchas, 2012

The Joan Mitchell Foundation has announced its 2017 Painters & Sculptors grant recipients, who will each receive $25,000 in unrestricted funds, reports ARTnews. The recipients range in age from 27 to 62 and 80% self-identify as non-white. Of the 25 “under-recognized” artists working in the U.S., two are from San Antonio.

The foundation’s CEO stated, “In a time when artists’ voices are so crucial for the health of our society, but unrestricted grant funding is so scarce, the Foundation’s Painters & Sculptors Grants provide essential resources to a wide spectrum of today’s working artists.”

Send big congrats to artists Ruth Buentello and Ana Fernandez!

also by Paula Newton
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
, ,
You may also like
Top Five image
Top Five: September 21, 2017 with Lucia Simek
Glass Houses: Linda Arredondo
Top Five image
Top Five: February 16, 2017 with Ana Fernandez
The Signing 2016 Digital Photograph ​24
San Antonio Artist Mari Hernandez Receives Joan Mitchell Grant
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'