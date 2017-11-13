Texas Artist Harry Geffert, 1934-2017

Texas Artist Harry Geffert died recently, as is reported on his Facebook page, which is filled with condolences from friends, fellow artists, and former students. Geffert was born in 1934 in Oak County, TX and lived in Crowley, TX. Perhaps his gallery, Dallas’ Cris Worley Fine Arts, provides the best description on its website of his long-standing impact on the Texas art scene:

Geffert’s legendary reputation establishes him as an expert sculptor, educator and major contributor to the continuum of Texas art history. In his over fifty-year career, he has had numerous solo museum exhibitions, an NEA grant, and a Legend Award from the Dallas Visual Art Center. Geffert also established the sculpture department at Texas Christian University and fostered many aspiring artists there through 27 years of teaching. In the 1980’s Geffert left academia and started his own Green Mountain Foundry in Crowley, Texas. There he produced impeccable bronze castings for artists Joseph Havel, Linda Ridgway, James Surls, Vernon Fisher, Frances Bagley, Ken Little, Clyde Connell, and others and soon established his as the foremost foundry in Texas. At age 65, Geffert closed the foundry to other artists to focus solely on his own artistic interests.

We hope to release more details and news of any memorial service as soon as they are released. To read Glasstire’s glowing reviews of his work over the years, go here.

also by Paula Newton