Art Palace Will Transition to a New Business Model and Close Its Space

Today, the Houston gallery Art Palace announced that the next show that opens in its Isabella Court gallery space will be its last in its space, after which it will transition to a new business model that includes forgoing a dedicated brick-and-mortar space while promoting gallery director Hilary Hunt to full partner. Via Art Palace: “This new venture will operate at the intersection of a commercial gallery, independent curating and art consulting, and will function under a new name.”

Art Palace, founded by its namesake owner Arturo Palacios, opened in what was a then newly burgeoning East Austin in 2005, in order to give commercial show opportunities to emerging local artists. In 2010, Palacios moved the gallery to Houston to its current Midtown space, in Isabella Court at 3913 Main Street. Over the years, Art Palace expanded to show artists from all over Texas and beyond (while keeping its stable relatively tight), and earlier this year had a sell-out show of works by Austin-based artist Deborah Roberts at the Volta NY art fair in New York City.

Below is the Art Palace announcement in full:

“This year, Art Palace proudly completed its 12th year of business, thanks to our ambitious artists, brave collectors, and loving community. Over the last 6 years, Hilary Hunt has grown into an integral part of the gallery and earned her position as gallery director. Her steady hand, brilliant mind and sharp eye have been essential to our successes. Today, it is with much excitement and gratitude that we announce Hilary Hunt has accepted her new role as a full partner of the gallery.

Together over the next several months, Hilary and Arturo will meet with artists, clients and friends of the gallery to solidify a new vision. This new venture will operate at the intersection of a commercial gallery, independent curating and art consulting, and will function under a new name. We will work with each artist to develop a plan specific to her or his individual needs. Through collaborations with our colleagues across the states and internationally, we will be extending our outreach and present new works in Houston and beyond – in spaces that are most appropriate for each project.

We will be vacating our existing space in exchange a more agile approach to navigating the artworld’s ever-changing atmosphere. Our date for this launch is Spring 2018. We appreciate your love and support during this exciting transition as we move forward into the next 12 years. Please help us celebrate this Friday, November 10th, as we open our final exhibition at this location – a solo exhibition by Susan Whyne.

With respect and gratitude,

Arturo Palacios and Hilary Hunt”

