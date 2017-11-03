Celebrate Houston’s World Series Win with Houston Astros Art

Today, November 3, Houston is halting its normal Friday activities to celebrate the Houston Astros’ 2017 World Series win. With a huge public parade in store and Houston ISD students getting the day off for the festivities, the festival promises to be over the top. We’re celebrating with some images of Houston Astros-inspired art we found on Facebook and Etsy. Enjoy.
also by Glasstire
- Three Major Texas Collections to Hit the NYC Auction Block - November 3rd, 2017
- MFAH Opens New Satellite Space in Houston Tomorrow - November 2nd, 2017
- Top Five: November 2, 2017 - November 2nd, 2017
- Art League Houston Executive Director Kheli R. Willetts Steps Down - November 1st, 2017
- A Quilt Festival is Coming to Houston - October 30th, 2017