MFAH Opens New Satellite Space in Houston Tomorrow

On Friday, November 3, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will open an off-campus satellite gallery at 714 Yale Street, in a retail development called Heights Mercantile. The new space is called MFA Contemporary @ Heights Mercantile. This is a partnership with the developement’s owners, Evan Katz and Steve Radom.

The space will open tomorrow with a multi-channel video piece from the museum’s permanent collection, City Glow by Chiho Aoshima. Via the MFAH: “Presented across five monitor screens, City Glow has been hailed by The Los Angeles Times’ Christopher Knight as a ‘post-modern Japanese screen painting’ and it became a local favorite when featured at the MFAH in conjunction with the exhibition RED HOT: Contemporary Asian Art from the Chaney Family Collection in 2007.”

MFA Contemporary @ Heights Mercantile will present a rotation of curated shows of work from the Museum’s permanent collection, “as well as monthly free art-making activities through Mix It Up with the MFAH, an on-site pop-up studio.” States the Museum’s director, Gary Tinterow: “The Museum is pleased to participate in this public space to showcase our permanent collection and present art to the Heights neighborhood. With the Museum’s involvement with the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern this past year and now the Heights Mercantile project, we are thankful for these opportunities to showcase the Museum’s art beyond our walls.” Here’s the pertinent info: MFA Contemporary @ Heights Mercantile, 714 Yale Street, #1K, in Building 4. Opening weekend hours: Friday–Sunday, November 3–5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For future hours of operation, please go here. and… Mix it Up with the MFAH: Pop-up studio location: 7th Street Outdoor Garden, between Heights Boulevard and Yale Street Hours: Last Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon. For more info, go here.

