Art League Houston Executive Director Kheli R. Willetts Steps Down

01 Nov 2017
Dr. Kheli R. Willetts

Today, Art League Houston (ALH) announced that its Executive Director, Dr. Kheli R. Willetts, has stepped down. Dr. Willetts was hired by the organization in May of this year following a five-month nationwide search, and began her tenure as director on June 1, 2017. She replaced Michael Peranteau, who served as the organization’s director for five years. When asked about his dream replacement, Peranteau told Glasstire he hoped the organization would find “somebody who does not want to be a curator, but wants to be an executive director, who wants to keep Art League connected with other organizations. When we partner up, it strengthens the community in a million ways. I hope the organization will stay the course in being involved with artists and artist issues.”

Before taking on her role at ALH, Dr. Willetts served as an independent arts consultant in Houston. She moved to Houston in the fall of 2016 to serve as inaugural director of the Houston Museum of African American Culture, a position she held for less than a year. Prior to coming to Texas, she served as the Executive Director of Community Folk Art Center (CFAC) and Professor of Practice of African American Art History and Film in the Department of African American Studies at Syracuse University, Syracuse, New York.

 

