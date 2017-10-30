A Quilt Festival is Coming to Houston

This coming weekend, from November 2-5, the 2017 International Quilt Festival Houston is overtaking the George R. Brown Convention Center (GRB). Founded in 1974, the annual festival features hundreds of exhibitors, talks, special exhibitions, and interactive booths, drawing in 55,000 people from over 35 countries. Some of the exhibitions on view throughout the weekend include a show of quilts addressing themes of identity and activism, a display of pieces celebrating women and their accomplishments, and quilts telling to the stories of heroes from the Civil Rights movement.

Throughout the weekend, there will by gallery talks by various exhibitors and artists discussing quilting techniques, the history of quilt making, and specific pieces that are on view in the festival. Educational booths, featuring local makers teaching visitors sewing and quilting techniques, will also be set up around the fair.

If you can’t make it to GRB this time around, don’t fret: the festival already has a Houston date for November 2018. If you’re clamoring for quilts and don’t want to wait that long, since 2013 the festival has been held annually in Chicago; you can catch it there from April 12-14, 2018.

For tickets and more information about the International Quilt Festival Houston, please go here.

also by Glasstire