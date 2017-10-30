Advertise   Donate
Home > News > A Quilt Festival is Coming to Houston

A Quilt Festival is Coming to Houston

/
30 Oct 2017
/
/
0 Comments
Sarah Ann Smith
A quilt by Sue Spargo

A quilt by Sue Spargo

This coming weekend, from November 2-5, the 2017 International Quilt Festival Houston is overtaking the George R. Brown Convention Center (GRB). Founded in 1974, the annual festival features hundreds of exhibitors, talks, special exhibitions, and interactive booths, drawing in 55,000 people from over 35 countries. Some of the exhibitions on view throughout the weekend include a show of quilts addressing themes of identity and activism, a display of pieces celebrating women and their accomplishments, and quilts telling to the stories of heroes from the Civil Rights movement.

Throughout the weekend, there will by gallery talks by various exhibitors and artists discussing quilting techniques, the history of quilt making, and specific pieces that are on view in the festival. Educational booths, featuring local makers teaching visitors sewing and quilting techniques, will also be set up around the fair.

A quilt by Sarah Ann Smith

A quilt by Sarah Ann Smith

If you can’t make it to GRB this time around, don’t fret: the festival already has a Houston date for November 2018. If you’re clamoring for quilts and don’t want to wait that long, since 2013 the festival has been held annually in Chicago; you can catch it there from April 12-14, 2018.

For tickets and more information about the International Quilt Festival Houston, please go here.

also by Glasstire
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
,
You may also like
Houston Quilts Have Enemies!
Wings over Water
Houston Paints the Town Red
Houston City Council Wants Public Art to Die
HAA Announces Phase 2 GRB Commission (Let’s see if this one sticks.)
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'