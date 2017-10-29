Harvey-Affected Artists & Organizations: Get Money from the Texas Commission on the Arts

The Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) has announced that they are beginning to accept applications from organizations and artists who were affected by Hurricane Harvey. Of the $342,500 available to those who apply, $192,500 was given by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), and $150,000 comes from a combination of “The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, State monies, and money raised by the Mid-America Arts Alliance through a crowdfunding campaign.” In September, Glasstire reported that of the $1 million in emergency grants the NEA offered to Texas and Louisiana post-Harvey, $250,000 would be given to the states’ humanities councils to be re-granted according to immediate needs.

Applications for grants from the TCA are online and are due by November 13, 2017. Individual artists can apply for up to $2,500, while arts organizations can apply for up to $40,000. The grants are meant to assist with business interruptions experienced due to the disaster. The TCA also has some qualifications for applicants:

Applicants may be practitioners of any art discipline, including visual, performing, literary, folk, or media arts. Applications should come from nonprofit organizations based in, or professional artists who reside in, a county included in the federal major disaster declaration. Those counties are: Aransas, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Brazoria, Caldwell, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Waller, and Wharton counties.

For more information and to apply, please go here. To find more resources for artists, please go here.

