Art Dirt 11: David McGee

29 Oct 2017
In our latest Art Dirt podcast, Rainey Knudson speaks with Houston artist David McGee, who is the subject of two exhibitions in Houston this fall, at Texas Gallery and the Houston Museum of African American Culture.

For more on David, see our interviews with him about his favorite work of art, and what he would change about the art world, recorded in 2012.

You can also listen to this podcast here.

Rainey Knudson is the founder and publisher of Glasstire. After working on a print magazine about Texas art, Knudson launched Glasstire in 2001 as one of the earliest web-only arts journals in the country. She has spoken or written about arts journalism at Emory University, the USC Annenberg School, the National Endowment for the Arts, and other places. She has a degree in literature from Rice University and an MBA in entrepreneurship from the University of Texas at Austin. She lives in Houston.

