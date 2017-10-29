Art Dirt 11: David McGee

In our latest Art Dirt podcast, Rainey Knudson speaks with Houston artist David McGee, who is the subject of two exhibitions in Houston this fall, at Texas Gallery and the Houston Museum of African American Culture.

For more on David, see our interviews with him about his favorite work of art, and what he would change about the art world, recorded in 2012.

