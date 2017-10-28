Día de los Muertos Takes Over Texas

Starting this weekend, multiple art spaces across Texas are hosting exhibitions and special events celebrating the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). While this year’s holiday officially begins on October 31 and runs through November 2, galleries and cultural venues aren’t waiting until then to kick off their festivities. Find a list of some events happening across Texas below.

Today, October 28, from noon until 8pm, Austin’s Mexic-Arte Museum is hosting their annual Viva la Vida Street Festival and parade. Taking place across four areas of the city (Calavera Central, Muertos Mercado, Mariposa Makers Plaza, and Lowrider Lane), each spot offers visitors a taste of the holiday, from markets to music. The museum is also hosting two exhibitions tying into Día de los Muertos: a show of community altars, and an exhibition exploring Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo’s relationship.

Lawndale Art Center’s 30th annual Día de los Muertos retablo exhibition is on view now through November 2 and features community programs, including a family fiesta day (today from 11am to 4pm), and a musical and literary ofrenda (October 30 at 5:30pm).

Houston organization MECA is hosting a two-day long free festival today and tomorrow (October 29) featuring a community ofrenda, live performances, and activities for children.

In San Antonio, the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is hosting a Día de los Muertos celebration today from noon to 6pm featuring arts and crafts workshops and performances. On November 2, at 10am, the organization will host a lecture discussing the holiday’s traditions, including the music and dance surrounding celebrations. The Guadalupe also has an exhibition of community altars on view from October 28 to November 9.

The Bath House Cultural Center in Dallas is celebrating the Day of the Dead with a month-long exhibition of artworks about the holiday. The exhibition, Día de los Muertos: The Path of Winged Souls, opened on October 14 and is on view until November 11.

also by Glasstire