Three Dallas Art Events to Support Puerto Rico

Southern Methodist University today announced RESPOND: Puerto Rico, a local initiative by Dallas and Puerto Rico-based based arts groups and non-profits “to provide ecological, sustainable options to the Puerto Rican people that will last well beyond current hurricane relief endeavors as well as help maintain day-to-day needs.”

There are three public events in Dallas for RESPOND: Puerto Rico. Via SMU: The parties involved include SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts’ Division of Art and Ignite/Arts Dallas; Journeyman Ink; Life in Deep Ellum; Foundry Club; Sunset Art Studios; and Wild Detectives. Also involved is the Puerto Rico-based nonprofit Beta-Local Inc., and Puerto Rican artist collective MAOF.

The events take place in November.

The first takes place Nov. 10 at Sunset Art Studios in Oak Cliff, as a show and fundraiser. Artists include Sheryl Anaya, Matthieu Cartal, Erik Jacobson, Juan Alberto Negroni and Mariola Rosario. Its Facebook event page is here.

The second takes place Nov. 15 at the Owen Arts Center on SMU campus, and is an artist talk by MAOF (Materiales y Oficios, or materials and crafts), which is an art collective based in Puerto Rico.

The third takes place Nov. 17 at Life in Deep Ellum and is called RESPOND: REBUILD a gathering for Puerto Rico. “MAOF will provide information and show a video installation with details about their ongoing work in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. Additionally, the evening will feature several local performers and artists who will contribute their time and talents toward relief efforts.”

“Organizers note that the efforts to rebuild Puerto Rico will last decades, and renewable solutions are needed.” For more info on all of this, including further details of the events, please go here.

