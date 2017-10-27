Houston Graffiti Fest Starts Today

ARTillery Houston is presenting a three-day multi-location art festival called “Blast the Walls.” Around the Jenson Drive area, there will be “multiple walls, multiple artists, music and much much more.” For $5, you get a wristband valid for the whole weekend, including Saturday’s party and Sunday’s b-boy battle.

Support your local artists and learn what co-organizer Jimmy Ralph means when he says, “Come thru and do some throwies and bombs.”

also by Paula Newton