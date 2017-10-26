This and That: Paul Kremer / Motivational Bathroom Posters

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: Misplacement

Occasionally, objects are intentionally placed in a way that doesn’t make sense. Other times, however, the misplacement is purely an inadvertent surprise. Here, we have both instances. While Paul Kremer’s Great Art in Ugly Rooms photoshops well-known artworks into fusty (and totally inappropriate) settings, the other images below were found inside a portable toilet. Who wouldn’t need some motivation while using the bathroom?

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

