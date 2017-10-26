Advertise   Donate
This and That: Paul Kremer / Motivational Bathroom Posters

26 Oct 2017
Image from Paul Kremer's Great Art in Ugly Rooms

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: Misplacement

Occasionally, objects are intentionally placed in a way that doesn’t make sense. Other times, however, the misplacement is purely an inadvertent surprise. Here, we have both instances. While Paul Kremer’s Great Art in Ugly Rooms photoshops well-known artworks into fusty (and totally inappropriate) settings, the other images below were found inside a portable toilet. Who wouldn’t need some motivation while using the bathroom?

Image from Paul Kremer's Great Art in Ugly Rooms

Image from Paul Kremer’s Great Art in Ugly Rooms

Image from Paul Kremer's Great Art in Ugly Rooms

Image from Paul Kremer’s Great Art in Ugly Rooms

Image from Paul Kremer's Great Art in Ugly Rooms

Image from Paul Kremer’s Great Art in Ugly Rooms

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

