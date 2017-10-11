Amon Carter Receives $150K Photography Grant

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth announced today that it’s the recipient of a major grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). The $150,000 grant is to “make the personal archives of eight prominent American photographers of the 20th century available online.”

The museum, internationally acclaimed for its photography collection, curation, and programming, has of course acquired the archives of prominent photographers over the years. The eight archives the new grant will help make accessible are those of: Carlotta Corpron, Nell Dorr, Laura Gilpin, Eliot Porter, Helen Post, Clara Sipprell, Erwin E. Smith and Karl Struss.

Via the Amon Carter: “The photographs were previously digitized and now the museum has the support to capture approximately 40,000 unpublished documents and other items, providing researchers the means for deeper understanding of these photographers’ lives and their work… . At the end of the project, a new search interface available on the museum’s website will enable scholars and the general public to search across these collections, allowing them to discover connections between documents and related photographs. As an added benefit, digitization also serves a preservation role by reducing the handling of original items.”

This above-and-beyond digitization will take place over a three-year period, and the grant will also allow the museum to hire a bit more full-time staff to make it happen.

