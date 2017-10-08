Advertise   Donate
Houston Artists: Get a Studio Visit with the 2017 Whitney Biennial Curators

08 Oct 2017
Christopher Y. Lew and Mia Locks
DiverseWorks has announced that it’s Fall 2017 Diverse Discourse lecture and studio visit program is bringing Christopher Y. Lew and Mia Locks, the co-curators of the 2017 Whitney Biennial, to Houston. Applications for studio visits with the duo are open to artists of all disciplines, including visual artists, writers, choreographers, and performers; the deadline to apply is October 30, 2017.

This year’s lecture is co-presented with the Art History Program of the University of Houston School of Art and is scheduled for November 15 at 6:30PM at the Dudley Recital Hall on UH’s campus.

Lew, who is the Nancy and Fred Poses Associate Curator at the Whitney, and Locks, an independent curator, came under scrutiny earlier this year in a controversy surrounding artist Dana Schutz’s painting of Emmett Till included in the Biennial. The curators released a statement about the work, which read in part:

“By exhibiting the painting we wanted to acknowledge the importance of this extremely consequential and solemn image in American and African American history and the history of race relations in this country. As curators of this exhibition we believe in providing a museum platform for artists to explore these critical issues.”

In a Q&A with Artnet News, Lew spoke more about the controversy. You can read that interview here.

