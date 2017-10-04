Art Center of Waco Suddenly Closes

Yesterday, the Art Center of Waco was shut down by engineers due to structural damage, reports the Waco Tribune-Herald. A beam between the basement and the first floor had dropped significantly since it was last checked two weeks ago. Staff were asked not to return to the building on Tuesday after the damage was discovered on Monday.

Meanwhile, they plan to move to a downtown art gallery which is in the process of opening, for at least the next two to three weeks, although it may take six to eight weeks to fix the problem. There is no word on the status of the Art Center’s upcoming exhibition This, That, or The Other: Emerging Trends and Vernacular in Photography, a juried exhibition held in conjunction with the annual conference of the Society for Photographic Education, South Central (SPESC), set for mid-October.

Conference attendees may have to spend their time at Waco’s Dr. Pepper Museum.

Update October 4, 2PM: Chris Ireland, the Co-Chair of the 2017 SPE South Central Regional Conference, reports that the exhibition This, That, or The Other: Emerging Trends and Vernacular in Photography has been relocated to Waco gallery space Cultivate 7twelve and will continue as planned.

also by Paula Newton