Art Dirt 10: The Texas Biennial, Guggenheim Self-Censoring, Hugh Hefner

03 Oct 2017
1 Comment
In our latest Art Dirt podcast, Rainey Knudson and Christina Rees discuss the return of the Texas Biennial, the Guggenheim’s decision to pull controversial works from a new show, and the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. (That’s Lauren Hutton pictured in her bunny outfit from the 1960s.)

To play the podcast, click on the Soundcloud logo below, and then click again on the orange play button. You can also listen to it here.

 

    I hate to admit that you have such a solid critique of the biennial.
    I mean, I plan on capitalizing on that grandiose title… but it would be something to have a show that was unhurried, housed at the McNay, including all the artists that were commissioned in Jerry’s world, plus. #goals?

