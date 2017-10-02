Grand Prairie Doesn’t Read Glasstire

Apparently, the city of Grand Prairie (in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, population 175,396 according to the 2010 census) does not read Glasstire. At least they didn’t read or disagreed with Rainey Knudson’s recent article “Please Stop Painting The Electrical Boxes (A Public Art Proposal).” The article garnered tons of comments, both pro and con.

Grand Prairie, though, is full steam ahead on the concept. “It’s a great way to bring art to the community,” said Public Art Coordinator Tammy Chan. “You know, in Grand Prairie, we don’t have any official galleries or museums…So we’re bringing art to the neighborhoods.” The Dallas Observer reports that Grand Prairie has put out a call for proposals to Texas artists to paint 20 traffic signal boxes. The deadline has passed, but the city will announce the winning artists later this month.

