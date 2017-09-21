New Curator of Asian Art at MFAH

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston announced today the appointment of Bradley Bailey as curator of Asian art, reports Artforum. The MFAH has been without a curator in this area since Christine Starkman stepped down in March 2016. Bailey will be the first to fill the newly “sponsored” position, which has been funded by Anne and Albert Chao and the Chao family. Bailey will start in October.
In addition to his undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral work at Yale University, Bailey also has an MBA from the Yale University School of Management. He comes from the Ackland Art Museum at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he served as associate curator of Asian art. When Bailey was hired at Ackland, Chief Curator Peter Nisbet said, “Bradley is one of the most creative, engaging, and ambitious curators of his emerging generation.”
also by Paula Newton
- Oregon May Have Outdone Texas’ CowParade - September 22nd, 2017
- Bastrop Art Center Near Completion - September 20th, 2017
- Neo-Nazi Posters Found Plastered Around UH Campus - September 19th, 2017
- Arts Orgs Impacted by Harvey Must Attend Meeting to Apply for FEMA - September 18th, 2017
- French Artist Installs Huge Mural on the Mexican Border - September 15th, 2017
Good they got a White guy.