New Curator of Asian Art at MFAH

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston announced today the appointment of Bradley Bailey as curator of Asian art, reports Artforum. The MFAH has been without a curator in this area since Christine Starkman stepped down in March 2016. Bailey will be the first to fill the newly “sponsored” position, which has been funded by Anne and Albert Chao and the Chao family. Bailey will start in October.

In addition to his undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral work at Yale University, Bailey also has an MBA from the Yale University School of Management. He comes from the Ackland Art Museum at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he served as associate curator of Asian art. When Bailey was hired at Ackland, Chief Curator Peter Nisbet said, “Bradley is one of the most creative, engaging, and ambitious curators of his emerging generation.”

also by Paula Newton