Top Five: September 7, 2017

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech are in Houston, counting down the top five art events opening this weekend in what we call “The Harvey Zone.”

1.1. Bradley Kerl: Greenhouse

Galveston Arts Center

August 26 – October 8

Opening September 9, 6-9PM

A show of paintings by Houston artist Bradley Kerl. Kerl’s compositions are inspired by his daily experiences — his imagery includes classroom still-life arrangements, a flowerbed at the grocery store, potted plants at the doctor’s office, and more.

1.2. Angel Oloshove: The Ocean Never Closes

Galveston Arts Center

August 26 – October 8

Opening September 9, 6-9PM

A show of new ceramic totems by Houston artist Angel Oloshove. The pieces in the exhibition “reflect on the land, environment, and its constant state of flux.”

1.3. Christopher Cascio: XXXXXXXXXX XXXXXXXXX

Galveston Arts Center

August 26 – October 8

Opening September 9, 6-9PM

A show of new paintings by Houston artist Christopher Cascio. The pieces in the exhibition reference both traditional quilt patterns and the artist’s past works that were created using concert wristbands.

1.4. Unsteady Ground

Galveston Artist Residency

September 9 – November 4

Opening September 9, 6-9PM

Unsteady Ground is a show of moving image work that explores the precarious nature of home as a physical and psychic environment. The exhibition is curated by Kelly Sears and features works by Mounia Akl, Christina Battle, Maha Maamoun, Lydia Moyer, Adam Sekuler, and Adam Shecter.

2. Focus on the 70s and 80s: Houston Foundations II

Deborah Colton Gallery (Houston)

August 26 – November 4

Opening and panel discussion September 9, 2-6PM

An exhibition featuring multimedia works by artists who contributed to Houston’s art scene in the ’70s and ’80s. Artists include: John Alexander, Lee Benner, H.J. Bott, Mel Chin, Ibsen Espada, David P. Gray, Virgil Grotfeldt, Roberta Harris, Ann Harithas, Mike Hollis, Dorothy Hood, Perry House, Luis Jiminez, Lucas Johnson, Sharon Kopriva, Bert L. Long Jr., Jesse Lott, Suzanne Manns, Basilios Poulos, Forrest Prince, Don Redman, Julian Schnabel, Earl Staley, James Surls, and Dick Wray.

3. #TexasArtistsStrong

Spring Street Studios (Houston)

September 9, 2-7PM

An open call group show benefitting Texas artists impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

4. In Passing: Genevieve Gaignard

Houston Center for Photography

September 8 – October 22

Opening September 8, 5:30-8PM

A show of works by Los Angeles-based artist Genevieve Gaignard. “This exhibition brings together several bodies of work made between 2015 and the present, mapping the artist’s ever-evolving performance of identity through large-format self-portraits and vernacular installations. Through an array of campy stereotypes that range from a suspicious housewife peering out a window to a Divine-esque drag queen, Gaignard interrogates her own intersectional identity as a biracial woman as well as the often murky, difficult terrain of race, class, and gender in contemporary culture.”

5. Gloss

Jack Meier Gallery (Houston)

September 7 – 21

Opening September 7, 5:30-8PM

Read our preview of the exhibition here.

A show featuring enlargements of 8×10 negatives depicting TV and Hollywood stars from the 1930s, ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s.

