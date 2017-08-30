Map of Harvey Shelters in Houston

If you are wanting to volunteer or drop off supplies at a shelter and you can’t make it to the George R. Brown downtown, there are many other places you can go. This map (crowd sourced by Sketch City Houston) will help you find a shelter nearby. We recommend calling in advance to ask what specifically each shelter needs.
