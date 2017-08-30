Advertise   Donate
Map of Harvey Shelters in Houston

30 Aug 2017
If you are wanting to volunteer or drop off supplies at a shelter and you can’t make it to the George R. Brown downtown, there are many other places you can go. This map (crowd sourced by Sketch City Houston) will help you find a shelter nearby. We recommend calling in advance to ask what specifically each shelter needs.

Thanks to Houston teacher Marty Thompson for the link.

 

