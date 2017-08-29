Updating: Here’s What We Know Now About Texas Art Spaces and Harvey

(Ed. note: we will continue to update this post as we receive more information.)

(If any readers have additional information on the status of these art spaces or others, please email us at eventstx@glasstire.com.)

Go here to see a list of emergency resources for artists.

Update: August 29, 2017, 9 p.m.

The Orange Show and Smither Park are “fine, without any damage.”

The Art Museum of Southeast Texas in Beaumont has not experienced major flooding. As of now, the museum only has minor leaks and no artwork has sustained damage.

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Many of these spaces implemented extensive preventative measures ahead of the storm. Here’s the information we have so far:

The Menil Collection: No damage reported; said to be intact as of yesterday.

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston: Collections are unscathed; very limited damage to some facilities.

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston: Intact as of today.

DiverseWorks: Was reported intact as of Sunday.

Art spaces at Isabella Court: No damage or flooding.

Art Museum of South Texas: Lost power and took in some water on a lower floor. All artwork is safe.

K Space Contemporary: No damage. Lauren Moya Ford’s exhibition (set to open in September) is pushed back to January 2018.

Galveston Artist Residency: Reported to be intact as of this writing.

Galveston Arts Center: Curator Dennis Nance reports no damage as of this writing.

Bill’s Junk: No damage.

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft: Stable; art not impacted; minor flooding in the Center’s public and exhibition spaces.

Cardoza Fine Art: Flooded during the first heavy rain of the storm, but most of the art undamaged.

The Blaffer Art Museum will be closed until 9/4, and no news on any damage as of this writing.

Houston Center for Photography (HCP): No visible damage to its space or artwork as of this writing.

William Reaves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and no news on damage as of this writing.

Lawndale Art Center: No information available.

The Alley Theatre has water in its lower levels, including a prop room and the Neuhaus Theatre.

The Houston Grand Opera sent out this update since yesterday’s report:

“The Wortham had water penetration into the front of house areas at a low level due to high water; that water has now receded and left residual dirt. In the back of house, water surged over the storm defense and some water went onto the Brown Theater stage. This was at a low level but has resulted in damage to the surface of the stage. The Cullen Theater stage has little water damage and the dressing room corridor had water, but also at a low level. The basement of the building is completely full of flood water. We want to thank Houston First, Theater District Inc. engineers, and Andy Frank Security for their great work in protecting the building from even worse damage. The Theater District garage is completely flooded and will undoubtedly be closed for some time for repairs and cleanup.

Fortunately, HGO staff members had the foresight to move valuable instruments and many costumes, including those for our opening productions of La traviata and Julius Caesar, to higher floors in advance of the storm.

Houston Grand Opera will be out of our offices until after Labor Day. Our website remains down. We will provide another update on Thursday afternoon, August 31.”

And director Luis Purón at the Rockport Center for the Arts has sent out an update today (since yesterday’s report):

“Yesterday, Taylor Hendrix entered the facility and was able to provide us with a visual account. The pictures are sobering and demonstrate that internal damage caused by the loss of a large portion of the roof is substantial. An overhead inspection of the roof structure has not yet been performed.

This is what we know for certain:

Externally, most of the sculptures appear intact, except the Danville Chadbourne triptych (2016) which was toppled over by the wind.

A large portion of the roof has been lost and is scattered across the Sculpture Garden.

This has left the interior of the building exposed to the elements.

There is internal damage to the majority of the interior spaces- galleries, offices and classrooms and many of the contents.

The building located at 106 S. Austin St. has suffered some damage- a toppled air conditioning unit, broken windows and lost shed roof.

Remotely, we are working hard to return to a sense of normalcy, and leveraging our assets and contacts to restore operations as soon as possible. A top priority is to continue the visual arts and arts education programs that are huge community staples so they are in place for you when you return; as well as to continue forward with the last event of the calendar year- the Rockport Film Festival.” Below are images of the Rockport Center for the Arts:

also by Glasstire