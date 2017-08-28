Hurricane Harvey: Cardoza Fine Art

August 28, 2017. 11:51AM.

Pablo Cardoza, the owner of Cardoza Fine Art in Houston, sent Glasstire this video of floodwaters in his home and gallery space. Located in the northernmost part of downtown Houston, near the junction of I-10 and Highway 59, the area around Cardoza’s gallery is prone to flooding. Other artists in the area have reported approximately 15 inches of water in their homes and studio spaces.

Cardoza says that although his building has been damaged, most of the art in the gallery was out of harm’s way. As of this morning, water in the area has been receding.

