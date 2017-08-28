Advertise   Donate
Home > Drive By > Hurricane Harvey: Cardoza Fine Art

Hurricane Harvey: Cardoza Fine Art

/
28 Aug 2017
/
/
0 Comments
Cardoza

August 28, 2017. 11:51AM.

Pablo Cardoza, the owner of Cardoza Fine Art in Houston, sent Glasstire this video of floodwaters in his home and gallery space. Located in the northernmost part of downtown Houston, near the junction of I-10 and Highway 59, the area around Cardoza’s gallery is prone to flooding. Other artists in the area have reported approximately 15 inches of water in their homes and studio spaces.

Cardoza says that although his building has been damaged, most of the art in the gallery was out of harm’s way. As of this morning, water in the area has been receding.

also by Glasstire
Print Friendly
, ,
You may also like
Richard Carson | Reuter
Here’s a List of Emergency Resources for Artists
Rockport Museum Severely Damaged
Art In the Storm: A Conversation
Top Five March 31, 2016
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Glasstire Classifieds

Funding generously provided by:
'